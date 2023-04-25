StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Featured Articles
