StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

