StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

