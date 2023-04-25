StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE XIN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

