StockNews.com Downgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

AES Stock Up 0.7 %

AES stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

