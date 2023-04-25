StockNews.com Upgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Gravity Price Performance

Gravity stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. Gravity has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

