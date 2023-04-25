Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.74. 393,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $166.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

