Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 48,133 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

