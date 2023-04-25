Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

About Antero Resources

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

