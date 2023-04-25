Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 521,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 741,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

