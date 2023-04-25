Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $190.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

