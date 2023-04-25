Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. 545,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,971. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

