Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. 4,105,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.