Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.38. 2,106,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

