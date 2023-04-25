Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 372 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,223. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.