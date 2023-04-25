Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,192. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.88.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

