Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Heavy Industries (SOHVY)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.