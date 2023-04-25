Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.46. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 275,099 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
