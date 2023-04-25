Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

