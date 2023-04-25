Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

SGY opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

SGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

