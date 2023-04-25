Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 384704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 82.87% and a net margin of 46.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suzano Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Suzano by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 152,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

