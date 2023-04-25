Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.68

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 384704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Suzano Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 82.87% and a net margin of 46.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
