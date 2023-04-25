Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 115,900 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,419. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

