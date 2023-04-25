Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 1.1% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RS traded down $8.92 on Tuesday, hitting $240.99. 172,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

