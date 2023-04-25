Symmetry Investments LP Invests $496,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VST traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.