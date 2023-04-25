Symmetry Investments LP Takes $945,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,301. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

