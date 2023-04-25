Symmetry Investments LP Trims Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 144,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.