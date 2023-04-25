Synapse (SYN) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Synapse has a total market cap of $145.10 million and $10.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

