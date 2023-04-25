Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 33,889 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,624,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 77,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

