Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. 1,541,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

