Synovus Financial Corp Has $169.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.31% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $169,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $184.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

