Synovus Financial Corp Has $33.09 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $33,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. 19,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $167.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

