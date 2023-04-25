Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 966 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

TRV stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 301,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

