Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,392 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 982,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.