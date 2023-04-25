Synovus Financial Corp Sells 24,144 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $90,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,093. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

