Synovus Financial Corp Sells 866 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 5.42% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,523. The company has a market capitalization of $372.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.