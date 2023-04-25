Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
