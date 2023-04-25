Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.