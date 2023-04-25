Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.28 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5206943 earnings per share for the current year.

TVE has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$38,600.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

