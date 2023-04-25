Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,744,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.25. 188,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,244. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.81.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

