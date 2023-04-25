Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.61. 468,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

