Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $36.64 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $36,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,007. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

