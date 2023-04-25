Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,153 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $56,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

