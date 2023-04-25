Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

