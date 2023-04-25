Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 15th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

