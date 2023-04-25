Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $34,734.33 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $34,734.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,085,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TARS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 71,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

