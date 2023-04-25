Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 14.46 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

