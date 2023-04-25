Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $656.49 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $656.49 million and $36.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004473 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004059 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,917,839,753 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,547,617,744 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

