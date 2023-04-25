Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 449,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

