Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.7 %

TXN traded down $6.51 on Tuesday, reaching $169.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,356. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.13.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

