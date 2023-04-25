Tezos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.28 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Tezos has a total market cap of $920.55 million and $23.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004532 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004130 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,789,776 coins and its circulating supply is 935,548,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.