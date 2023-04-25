The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

