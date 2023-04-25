The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,280.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 366.50 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 432 ($5.40).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

